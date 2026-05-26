Royce & Associates LP Sells 86,621 Shares of Vontier Corporation $VNT

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,777 shares of the company's stock after selling 86,621 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.77% of Vontier worth $41,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,896,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,167,000 after acquiring an additional 135,780 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 85.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,225,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,220 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 104.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vontier by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,982,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,184,000 after acquiring an additional 108,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 4,958.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,151,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,299,000 after buying an additional 2,108,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company's stock.

Get Vontier alerts: Sign Up

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. Vontier Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $48.20.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $737.21 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Vontier's payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Vontier declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 25.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Vontier from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on Vontier in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $36.00 price objective on Vontier in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vontier

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vontier, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vontier wasn't on the list.

While Vontier currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here