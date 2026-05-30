Royce & Associates LP Takes $3.68 Million Position in nCino Inc. $NCNO

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.13% of nCino as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of nCino by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 281,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at nCino

In other news, Director Pierre Naude sold 35,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $642,413.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,108,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,974,683.46. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider April Rieger sold 9,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $174,667.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 383,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,490.02. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,918 shares of company stock worth $2,900,939. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. nCino Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.72.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. nCino had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on nCino from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of nCino from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on nCino

Trending Headlines about nCino

Here are the key news stories impacting nCino this week:

Positive Sentiment: nCino reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with earnings of $0.33 per share topping estimates and sales also coming in ahead of expectations, helping fuel a sharp rally in the stock. nCino NASDAQ: NCNO Posts Better-Than-Expected Sales In Q1 CY2026, Stock Jumps 11.2%

nCino reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with earnings of $0.33 per share topping estimates and sales also coming in ahead of expectations, helping fuel a sharp rally in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $25 price target, implying substantial upside from current levels. nCino had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC.

Needham reaffirmed its rating and set a $25 price target, implying substantial upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued that nCino is “finally investable” after a stellar quarter, while another article highlighted the stock’s low valuation versus GF Value, reinforcing the bull case. nCino Is Finally Investable After A Stellar Quarter (Upgrade)

A Seeking Alpha piece argued that nCino is “finally investable” after a stellar quarter, while another article highlighted the stock’s low valuation versus GF Value, reinforcing the bull case. Neutral Sentiment: Management updated FY2027 guidance, guiding revenue to $642 million-$646 million, slightly above the consensus estimate of $641.8 million; the update was supportive, but the provided EPS guidance was not fully specified.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

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