RPD Fund Management LLC Has $74.21 Million Stock Holdings in NiCE $NICE

RPD Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,037 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 212,968 shares during the period. NiCE comprises about 24.3% of RPD Fund Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RPD Fund Management LLC owned about 1.11% of NiCE worth $74,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NiCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of NiCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in NiCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company's stock.

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NiCE Price Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $90.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.01. NiCE has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.57%.The firm had revenue of $768.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.980-11.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NICE. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NiCE from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NiCE from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on NiCE from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded NiCE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of NiCE in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on NiCE

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

Further Reading

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