RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,514 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $21,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 80,420 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This trade represents a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,139,597 shares of company stock worth $204,771,128. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus set a $203.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $187.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $198.77 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $214.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Chevron's payout ratio is 106.91%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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