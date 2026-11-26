Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,845,096 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,268,153 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 3.3% of Dodge & Cox's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 2.43% of RTX worth $6,097,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in RTX by 50.9% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 261 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank lowered RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of RTX from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:RTX opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $192.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.39. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $166.74 and a 52-week high of $226.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $264.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.11 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.40%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya Williams sold 9,071 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $1,829,620.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,781. This trade represents a 34.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about RTX

Investors following RTX have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Raytheon was selected by the U.S. Navy to advance design and subsystem integration for a next-generation submarine-launched cruise missile. The agreement adds defense-program work, although no contract value was disclosed. RTX Raytheon selected for Navy missile development

Raytheon was selected by the U.S. Navy to advance design and subsystem integration for a next-generation submarine-launched cruise missile. The agreement adds defense-program work, although no contract value was disclosed. Positive Sentiment: One analyst article highlights RTX’s extensive backlog and growing service sales as reasons for a bullish view, while another notes that Valox engines could create opportunities in uncrewed aircraft and affordable propulsion. Backlog and service sales analysis Valox engines and uncrewed aircraft growth

One analyst article highlights RTX’s extensive backlog and growing service sales as reasons for a bullish view, while another notes that Valox engines could create opportunities in uncrewed aircraft and affordable propulsion. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary cautions that tariff refunds boosted third-quarter results, potentially making underlying performance look stronger, and argues RTX shares trade above their historical average. Separate valuation analysis says the stock may already reflect much of its strong multiyear gains. Tariff refunds and valuation analysis RTX valuation analysis

About RTX

RTX Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that develops and manufactures technologies for commercial aviation, military and government customers. The company serves customers around the world through its aerospace, propulsion and defense businesses. RTX's three principal businesses are Collins Aerospace, which supplies aircraft systems and services; Pratt & Whitney, which designs and manufactures aircraft engines and related services; and Raytheon, which develops defense and intelligence technologies, including air and missile defense systems, radars, sensors and missiles.

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