RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,989 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock worth $16,851,633,000 after purchasing an additional 630,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,310,000 after buying an additional 105,069 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock worth $3,998,155,000 after buying an additional 625,994 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,167,626,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $196.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $143.56 and a one year high of $214.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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