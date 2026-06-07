RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,987 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in RTX were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of RTX by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $5,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

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RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $181.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company's 50-day moving average is $184.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.72. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $135.43 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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