RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 194.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,209 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,052 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in RTX were worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $3,167,626,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 24,730.9% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,102,956 shares of the company's stock worth $1,852,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after buying an additional 2,210,950 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1,545.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,723,710 shares of the company's stock worth $316,128,000 after buying an additional 1,618,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,402,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $807,349,000 after buying an additional 1,450,596 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Up 1.9%

RTX stock opened at $213.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $187.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.19. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.61 and a fifty-two week high of $214.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. RTX's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 51.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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