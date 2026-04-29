RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,354 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 1.0% of Narwhal Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in RTX were worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RTX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RTX by 27.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock worth $802,640,000 after buying an additional 1,034,456 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $150,078,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in RTX by 13.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after acquiring an additional 846,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after acquiring an additional 799,155 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $175.68 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 27,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.59.

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RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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