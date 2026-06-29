RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,337 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,235 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in RTX were worth $110,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock worth $16,851,633,000 after purchasing an additional 630,558 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock worth $12,750,087,000 after purchasing an additional 799,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,462,310,000 after buying an additional 105,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,998,155,000 after buying an additional 625,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $187.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's 50 day moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.16. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $141.93 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 73 cents per share , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling management confidence in cash generation. RTX Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

RTX’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling management confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon, an RTX business, won a $1.1 billion U.S. Navy contract to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles, adding to backlog and highlighting continued demand from the U.S. military and allied nations. RTX's Raytheon awarded $1.1 billion U.S. Navy contract to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles

Raytheon, an RTX business, won a to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles, adding to backlog and highlighting continued demand from the U.S. military and allied nations. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles continued to frame RTX as a long-term growth and defense beneficiary, which can support investor sentiment even without a new operational catalyst. Why RTX (RTX) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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