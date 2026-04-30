RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,026 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in RTX were worth $84,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $150,078,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,321 shares of the company's stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in RTX by 121.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,245 shares of the company's stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Won a $206.2 million U.S. Navy award to upgrade GPS‑based aircraft landing systems — a direct, near‑term defense revenue win that supports backlog and cash flows. Navy Deal

Won a $206.2 million U.S. Navy award to upgrade GPS‑based aircraft landing systems — a direct, near‑term defense revenue win that supports backlog and cash flows. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon (an RTX business) delivered a second missile‑warning sensor for the U.S. Space Force Next‑Gen OPIR program — underscores program execution and sustained defense demand. Next‑Gen OPIR Delivery

Raytheon (an RTX business) delivered a second missile‑warning sensor for the U.S. Space Force Next‑Gen OPIR program — underscores program execution and sustained defense demand. Positive Sentiment: RTX was recognized as a global leader in patents and innovation for 2026, reinforcing its R&D and technology position — a qualitative positive for long‑term competitiveness. Patents & Innovation

RTX was recognized as a global leader in patents and innovation for 2026, reinforcing its R&D and technology position — a qualitative positive for long‑term competitiveness. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts modestly, reflecting improved analyst visibility into margins and order trends (analyst maintained a Hold). (internal report)

Erste Group raised FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts modestly, reflecting improved analyst visibility into margins and order trends (analyst maintained a Hold). (internal report) Neutral Sentiment: RTX is one of a dozen firms named in Space Systems Command OTAs to prototype space‑based interceptor hardware — potential large program participation but still early‑stage and contract value/timing uncertain. Golden Dome OTA Awards

RTX is one of a dozen firms named in Space Systems Command OTAs to prototype space‑based interceptor hardware — potential large program participation but still early‑stage and contract value/timing uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Expect headline confusion: many tech articles referencing “RTX” are about Nvidia’s RTX GPUs (12GB/5070 laptop updates), not RTX Corporation — could cause short‑term retail noise but not fundamental impact. Nvidia RTX Coverage

Expect headline confusion: many tech articles referencing “RTX” are about Nvidia’s RTX GPUs (12GB/5070 laptop updates), not RTX Corporation — could cause short‑term retail noise but not fundamental impact. Negative Sentiment: Despite beating Q1 revenue and profit estimates, market reaction to the earnings call was muted/negative (shares fell after the call), highlighting investor concern around guidance, margin cadence and cadence of munitions deliveries. Q1 Call Reaction

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,105.60. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $173.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company's 50-day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.03. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. RTX's payout ratio is 51.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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