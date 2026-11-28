Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,257,001 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 147,480 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 0.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of RTX worth $233,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth $20,970,571,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,417,318 shares of the company's stock worth $18,103,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,056 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in RTX by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,693,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,649,501,000 after acquiring an additional 411,356 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in RTX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,768,207 shares of the company's stock worth $1,473,862,000 after purchasing an additional 295,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at $1,456,256,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $198.48 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $192.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.40. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $166.74 and a fifty-two week high of $226.88. The stock has a market cap of $267.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.48. RTX had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $230.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Investors following RTX have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney secured a Navy contract with a ceiling of about $2.53 billion to support F-35 F135 engines, including maintenance and global repair services. The Navy provided $436.67 million in initial funding; the ceiling is 58% larger than the previous sustainment award. The work supports recurring defense-business demand. Article: RTX Corporation Stock Climbs as Pratt & Whitney Secures $2.53B Navy Contract

Pratt & Whitney secured a Navy contract with a ceiling of about $2.53 billion to support F-35 F135 engines, including maintenance and global repair services. The Navy provided $436.67 million in initial funding; the ceiling is 58% larger than the previous sustainment award. The work supports recurring defense-business demand. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon won Navy work advancing development of a next-generation submarine-launched nuclear cruise missile. The award broadens RTX’s defense-program exposure, although the report did not disclose its value and the program remains in an early development phase. Article: RTX Lands Next Generation Nuclear Cruise Missile Work for the Navy

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya Williams sold 9,071 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $1,829,620.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,414,781. The trade was a 34.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that develops and manufactures technologies for commercial aviation, military and government customers. The company serves customers around the world through its aerospace, propulsion and defense businesses. RTX's three principal businesses are Collins Aerospace, which supplies aircraft systems and services; Pratt & Whitney, which designs and manufactures aircraft engines and related services; and Raytheon, which develops defense and intelligence technologies, including air and missile defense systems, radars, sensors and missiles.

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