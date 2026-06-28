RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Holdings Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 128.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,620 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE RTX opened at $187.87 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $141.93 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 73 cents per share , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling management confidence in cash generation. RTX Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

RTX’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling management confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon, an RTX business, won a $1.1 billion U.S. Navy contract to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles, adding to backlog and highlighting continued demand from the U.S. military and allied nations. RTX's Raytheon awarded $1.1 billion U.S. Navy contract to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles

Raytheon, an RTX business, won a to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles, adding to backlog and highlighting continued demand from the U.S. military and allied nations. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles continued to frame RTX as a long-term growth and defense beneficiary, which can support investor sentiment even without a new operational catalyst. Why RTX (RTX) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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