Rubicon Advisors GP Takes $7.22 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Rubicon Advisors GP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,698 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,217,000. NVIDIA makes up 6.7% of Rubicon Advisors GP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.03 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company's fifty day moving average price is $210.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. New Street Research lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. China Renaissance began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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