Ruffer LLP Acquires 96,178 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 481,064 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 96,178 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 3.2% of Ruffer LLP's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ruffer LLP's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $70,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.68.

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Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of BABA opened at $135.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $323.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.71 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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