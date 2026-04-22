Ruffer LLP Has $36.19 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Ruffer LLP grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,301 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises about 1.6% of Ruffer LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ruffer LLP's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $36,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock worth $13,425,562,000 after purchasing an additional 308,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296,945 shares of the company's stock worth $3,097,527,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock worth $2,536,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,541 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 8.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,465,804 shares of the company's stock worth $1,945,043,000 after purchasing an additional 484,467 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of GE stock opened at $286.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.78 and a 200-day moving average of $307.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The company has a market capitalization of $300.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 23.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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