Ruffer LLP Invests $15.23 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 206,459 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $15,225,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CP stock opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $89.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 27.49%.The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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