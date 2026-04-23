Ruffer LLP Invests $2.43 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 754.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 55,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.56, for a total value of $10,650,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,862 shares in the company, valued at $10,892,484.72. The trade was a 49.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $235,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,305.28. This represents a 16.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 74,015 shares of company stock worth $14,180,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $202.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $207.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.49 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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