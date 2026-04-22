Ruffer LLP Invests $2.98 Million in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUB. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,660 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $371.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $391.24 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Atlantic Union Bankshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union's product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

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