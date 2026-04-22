Ruffer LLP Invests $3.45 Million in RH $RH

Ruffer LLP bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.10% of RH as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company's stock worth $122,119,000 after buying an additional 359,101 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,666 shares of the company's stock worth $116,546,000 after buying an additional 228,229 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,093 shares of the company's stock worth $72,953,000 after buying an additional 104,154 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,632,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 297,694 shares of the company's stock worth $60,480,000 after buying an additional 198,615 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a 12 month low of $106.30 and a 12 month high of $257.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $149.44 and its 200 day moving average is $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $842.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.48 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 567.82% and a net margin of 3.63%.RH's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RH will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RH from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $176.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

Trending Headlines about RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: RH opened a high-end gallery in Milan, housed in a restored 19th‑century palazzo — a luxury brand and international expansion move that supports RH’s premium positioning and long‑term store/experience-led growth strategy; likely a modest positive for brand equity and international revenue over time. Inside RH Milan’s new gallery in a restored 19th-century palazzo

RH opened a high-end gallery in Milan, housed in a restored 19th‑century palazzo — a luxury brand and international expansion move that supports RH’s premium positioning and long‑term store/experience-led growth strategy; likely a modest positive for brand equity and international revenue over time. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted a recent uptick in RH’s intraday price (reported April 20), but that move came against a backdrop of mixed fundamentals — useful color but not a clear directional signal by itself. Investors should weigh short-term momentum versus fundamental risks. RH (RH) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Market commentary noted a recent uptick in RH’s intraday price (reported April 20), but that move came against a backdrop of mixed fundamentals — useful color but not a clear directional signal by itself. Investors should weigh short-term momentum versus fundamental risks. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investor investigation into RH, signaling potential shareholder litigation related to past disclosures — news that tends to increase headline risk, legal exposure and short‑term selling pressure for the stock. This adds to existing investor concerns after RH’s recent quarterly miss (Q1 EPS and revenue below Street), thin margins and a volatile valuation. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of RH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,517,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,440. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report).

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