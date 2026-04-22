Ruffer LLP Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.05% of Life Time Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 129.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,828,546 shares of the company's stock worth $160,868,000 after buying an additional 3,286,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,268,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,157,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,712 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 2,328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,852,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,837 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 12,088 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $359,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 110,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,301,268.25. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 11,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $292,647.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 315,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,339,530.50. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock worth $909,324. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Time Group Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of LTH stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.09 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Life Time Group

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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