Ruffer LLP Purchases 32,908 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Ruffer LLP increased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI - Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,689 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Federated Hermes worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 115,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of FHI opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The firm's 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $468.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Federated Hermes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Argus raised shares of Federated Hermes to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Hermes from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHI

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 72,392 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $4,070,602.16. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 263,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,843,989.01. This trade represents a 21.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI - Free Report).

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