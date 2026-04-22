Ruffer LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Ruffer LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,791,948 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,859,941 shares during the period. Equinox Gold makes up 3.7% of Ruffer LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.74% of Equinox Gold worth $81,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 91.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,024,048 shares of the company's stock worth $1,077,394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,820,861 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $40,600,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 717.8% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,526,159 shares of the company's stock worth $39,564,000 after buying an additional 3,094,966 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 795.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,840,270 shares of the company's stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 2,523,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 16.3% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,644,848 shares of the company's stock worth $186,664,000 after buying an additional 2,336,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company's stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 7.9%

EQX opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Equinox Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Equinox Gold's payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Equinox Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQX

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold's operating portfolio spans three countries.

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