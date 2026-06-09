Rule One Partners LLC Has $36.10 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Rule One Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 346,500 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 5.3% of Rule One Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rule One Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $36,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 295 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company's 50-day moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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