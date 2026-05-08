Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,437,073 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.35% of Rush Enterprises worth $347,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,188 shares of the company's stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 87,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.67 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.65%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $577,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,172,220.67. This trade represents a 33.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $650,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,108.50. The trade was a 19.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,290 over the last 90 days. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rush Enterprises from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

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