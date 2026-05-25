Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557,778 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 378,002 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Rush Street Interactive worth $49,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, Director Daniel W. Yih sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 131,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,651,994.92. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Neil Bluhm sold 1,371,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $34,223,904.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,365,020 shares of company stock valued at $82,047,010. Company insiders own 52.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RSI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RSI stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.83 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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