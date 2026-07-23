Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI Stock Holdings Raised by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,734 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,593 shares during the quarter. Rush Street Interactive makes up approximately 1.0% of Globeflex Capital L P's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.13% of Rush Street Interactive worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.98%.The firm had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith Gold sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $1,379,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Neil Bluhm sold 1,371,150 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $34,223,904.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,052,328 shares of company stock worth $78,623,173. 52.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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