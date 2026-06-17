Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 74,099 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 74,099 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Sherwin-Williams worth $175,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE SHW opened at $322.31 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $289.86 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $366.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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