Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX - Free Report) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,890 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 721,136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.'s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,737,905 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $228,758,000 after purchasing an additional 954,317 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 5,723,900 shares of the construction company's stock worth $149,852,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. RDST Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 4,015,067 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $105,114,000 after buying an additional 776,950 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,166,998 shares of the construction company's stock worth $57,707,000 after acquiring an additional 397,621 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $47,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company's stock.

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James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of JHX opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company's fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.78.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of James Hardie Industries from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on JHX

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries is a global building-products company best known for fiber-cement materials used in residential and commercial construction. Its products include exterior siding and cladding, trim, and building boards for interior and exterior applications. The company serves customers in markets including North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Its products are used in new construction and renovation projects, with offerings designed for applications such as façades, walls, and tile underlayment.

See Also

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