RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 15,882 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,067 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 457,796 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,980,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,173 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,142 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 911,136 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $51,707,000 after purchasing an additional 362,329 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $737,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,552,904. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $79.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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