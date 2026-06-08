RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,125 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of HF Sinclair worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,451.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 130,338 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $6,194,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,259,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 560,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 51,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,031,794.81. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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