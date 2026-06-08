RWC Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 109,573 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of RWC Asset Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $85.86 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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