RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 39,652 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,775 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,652 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 330.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AEP alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Wall Street Zen cut American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $129.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.72 and a 52-week high of $139.44. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Electric Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Electric Power wasn't on the list.

While American Electric Power currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here