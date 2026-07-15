RWWM Inc. Raises Position in Helen of Troy Limited $HELE

RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Free Report) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,829 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 541,689 shares during the quarter. Helen of Troy comprises about 1.2% of RWWM Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RWWM Inc. owned about 5.05% of Helen of Troy worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5,529.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Helen of Troy by 922.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,323.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 497.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter.

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Helen of Troy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Helen of Troy this week:

Helen of Troy Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $633.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $402.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research cut Helen of Troy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Helen of Troy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Helen of Troy

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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