Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,827 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ryanair worth $25,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 76.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2,929.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Dara Brady sold 8,973 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $233,387.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 17,550 shares in the company, valued at $456,475.50. This represents a 33.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Darrell Thomas Hughes sold 8,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $213,203.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,785.62. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,607 shares of company stock worth $3,386,997.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $62.57 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ryanair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ryanair

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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