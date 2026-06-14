Ryder System, Inc. $R Shares Sold by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,654 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,658 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $163,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $1,408,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $903,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,184 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 250,334 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $280.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.17. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.74 and a 12 month high of $284.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company's revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ryder System's payout ratio is 30.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on R

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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