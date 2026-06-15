S Squared Technology LLC Acquires 80,195 Shares of Five9, Inc. $FIVN

S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,195 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 80,195 shares during the quarter. Five9 accounts for about 3.3% of S Squared Technology LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Five9 worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,189 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,358 shares of the software maker's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,303 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $38,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Five9 from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Five9 from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Five9 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five9 from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Five9

Five9 Price Performance

Five9 stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $305.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.92 million. Five9 had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $214,482.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 281,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,983,816.52. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $145,609.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,011,057.51. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,057. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Five9, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Five9 wasn't on the list.

While Five9 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here