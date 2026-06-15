S Squared Technology LLC Has $10.30 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,916 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. IPG Photonics makes up about 4.0% of S Squared Technology LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.34% of IPG Photonics worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 428.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Zacks Research lowered IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.50.

View Our Latest Report on IPGP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Mary E. Buttarazzi sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $58,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $551,928.78. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,195,104.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,158,036.78. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,165 shares of company stock worth $1,431,645 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $114.65 on Monday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $155.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.IPG Photonics's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IPG Photonics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IPG Photonics wasn't on the list.

While IPG Photonics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here