S Squared Technology LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

S Squared Technology LLC cut its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,215 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech accounts for approximately 9.2% of S Squared Technology LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.33% of Krystal Biotech worth $23,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 106.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total value of $193,903.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,623,337.05. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $317.97 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $127.99 and a one year high of $331.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's fifty day moving average is $288.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.27.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $324.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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