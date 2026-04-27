S.A. Mason LLC Buys 4,030 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 316.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $464.61.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,755,250. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $496.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $560.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $506.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.83 and a 200-day moving average of $329.29.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here