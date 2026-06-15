Saber Capital Managment LLC Takes Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. $BSM

Saber Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 631,222 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $8,389,000. Black Stone Minerals accounts for about 7.0% of Saber Capital Managment LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Saber Capital Managment LLC owned 0.30% of Black Stone Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7,822.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company's stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts: Sign Up

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of BSM stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 61.67% and a return on equity of 42.40%. The company had revenue of $59.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Black Stone Minerals's dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 37,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $497,356.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 431,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,700,048.95. This represents a 9.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $336,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 3,662,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,333,201.50. This represents a 0.69% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 179,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,265 and have sold 69,900 shares valued at $978,357. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BSM. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Black Stone Minerals

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals L.P. NYSE: BSM is a publicly traded limited partnership that acquires and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests and producing royalty interests across the United States. The company's business model centers on holding fractional ownership in subsurface mineral estates, which allows it to earn royalty income from hydrocarbon production without taking on the capital expenditures or operating risks associated with exploration and development.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Black Stone Minerals has built a diversified portfolio spanning key U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Black Stone Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Black Stone Minerals wasn't on the list.

While Black Stone Minerals currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here