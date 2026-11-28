State Street Corp lowered its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,605,529 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 12,005,781 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.81% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $248,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan now owns 38,957 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Sabra Healthcare REIT

In other Sabra Healthcare REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $209,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 72,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,528,057.32. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 200,000 shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $4,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,657,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,599.38. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $249.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 428.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial raised Sabra Healthcare REIT from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Huntington began coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sabra Healthcare REIT

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in properties used to provide healthcare and senior living services. Its portfolio includes skilled nursing and transitional care facilities, senior housing communities, behavioral health facilities and specialty hospitals. The company generally leases its properties to healthcare and senior living operators, which manage the facilities and provide services to residents and patients. Sabra's properties are located in the United States and Canada.

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