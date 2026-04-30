Safe Harbor Family Capital LLC Invests $730,000 in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Safe Harbor Family Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 953 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Equinix makes up about 0.6% of Safe Harbor Family Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 433.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 40.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equinix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Trending Headlines about Equinix

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 earnings guidance well above Street expectations (EPS guidance of 42.310–43.110 vs. consensus ~37.72), signaling stronger-than-expected profitability and recurring cash flow outlook. Read More.

Company raised FY‑2026 earnings guidance well above Street expectations (EPS guidance of 42.310–43.110 vs. consensus ~37.72), signaling stronger-than-expected profitability and recurring cash flow outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $5.16 quarterly cash dividend, supporting income investor appeal and reflecting confidence in cash generation. Read More.

Board declared a $5.16 quarterly cash dividend, supporting income investor appeal and reflecting confidence in cash generation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational highlights: MRR grew ~10% YoY, the company reported its largest Q1 annualized gross bookings in history and a record backlog — evidence of durable demand for colocations/edge services. Read More.

Operational highlights: MRR grew ~10% YoY, the company reported its largest Q1 annualized gross bookings in history and a record backlog — evidence of durable demand for colocations/edge services. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New customer win / partnership: SpinLaunch selected Equinix for global deployment of its Meridian Space constellation, highlighting edge and teleport demand. Read More.

New customer win / partnership: SpinLaunch selected Equinix for global deployment of its Meridian Space constellation, highlighting edge and teleport demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support: Guggenheim and Mizuho reiterated buy ratings, which can help sustain investor confidence after the print. Read More. Read More.

Sell‑side support: Guggenheim and Mizuho reiterated buy ratings, which can help sustain investor confidence after the print. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the full Q1 earnings call transcript and slide deck for detail on margin drivers and capacity plans; the transcript is now available. Read More.

Investors can review the full Q1 earnings call transcript and slide deck for detail on margin drivers and capacity plans; the transcript is now available. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑market analyst note roundups referenced Equinix among top Wall Street research calls today, a routine driver of short‑term flow but not new fundamental info. Read More.

Pre‑market analyst note roundups referenced Equinix among top Wall Street research calls today, a routine driver of short‑term flow but not new fundamental info. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue came in below consensus ($2.44B vs. ~$2.51B), which could temper reactions despite stronger guidance — revenue execution remains a watch item. Read More.

Quarterly revenue came in below consensus ($2.44B vs. ~$2.51B), which could temper reactions despite stronger guidance — revenue execution remains a watch item. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets note the company slightly missed funds‑from‑operations/analyst FFO expectations (Zacks flagged FFO $10.79 vs. consensus $10.89), creating near‑term headlines about margin and cash‑flow variability. Read More.

Equinix Trading Down 1.3%

EQIX traded down $13.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,075.30. 228,552 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,001.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $869.38. The firm has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equinix's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Equinix's previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix's payout ratio is currently 150.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,418,079.48. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total transaction of $1,049,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,912,398.80. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,022. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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