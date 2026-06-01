Sage Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $516.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $108.62 and a one year high of $527.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Oppenheimer cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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