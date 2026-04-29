Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. $GSBD

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD - Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:GSBD opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.57. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Insider Activity at Goldman Sachs BDC

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $451,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 64,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,302.92. The trade was a 346.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc NYSE: GSBD is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. The company's primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in U.S. middle-market companies. It principally invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and, to a lesser extent, common equity, focusing on sponsor-backed transactions and special-situation financings.

The fund is advised by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Private Credit Group, leveraging the firm's global research capabilities and risk management infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD - Free Report).

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