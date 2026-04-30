Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandisk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandisk by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandisk by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Sandisk stock opened at $1,064.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $743.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.19. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $1,103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.21 and a beta of 5.04.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sandisk from $675.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Sandisk from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $1,400.00 target price on Sandisk in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $812.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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