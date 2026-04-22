SageGuard Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shayne & Jacobs LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 129,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 200,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amcor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,520,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 42,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amcor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.89.

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Amcor Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business's 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business's revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Amcor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.93%.

About Amcor

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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