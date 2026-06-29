SageGuard Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,170 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.9% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SageGuard Financial Group LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,064,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,018,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $167,043,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $619.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $506.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $526.18 and a 200 day moving average of $567.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin won a seven-year U.S. government contract worth up to $35 billion to quadruple THAAD interceptor production, a major win that should boost backlog, sales visibility, and future earnings. THAAD procurement award article

Lockheed Martin won a seven-year U.S. government contract worth up to $35 billion to quadruple THAAD interceptor production, a major win that should boost backlog, sales visibility, and future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said the new missile contract, along with other recent Pentagon orders, strengthens the case for higher EPS as Lockheed ramps missile-defense production. Jefferies analyst note on missile contracts

Analysts said the new missile contract, along with other recent Pentagon orders, strengthens the case for higher EPS as Lockheed ramps missile-defense production. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin is also being viewed as a defensive, dividend-oriented name with durable government-backed revenue, which may help support the stock during broader market volatility. Dividend stock article

Lockheed Martin is also being viewed as a defensive, dividend-oriented name with durable government-backed revenue, which may help support the stock during broader market volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching a broader defense-contractor earnings comparison piece that could influence relative sentiment across the sector, including LMT. Defense contractors Q1 results article

Investors are also watching a broader defense-contractor earnings comparison piece that could influence relative sentiment across the sector, including LMT. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin was recently included in coverage about SpaceX’s military space-laser project and other defense-space partnerships, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. SpaceX military space-laser project article

Lockheed Martin was recently included in coverage about SpaceX’s military space-laser project and other defense-space partnerships, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Negative Sentiment: The stock also faced recent pressure, including a reported two-day decline and another session where it fell more than the broader market, suggesting some investors were taking profits before the THAAD news fully sank in. Stock down 6% in 2 days article

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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