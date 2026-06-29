SageGuard Financial Group LLC Sells 3,086 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,865 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.1% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SageGuard Financial Group LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. KeyCorp lowered International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Business Machines from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.94.

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International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $271.36 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The company has a market capitalization of $255.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.83 and a 200-day moving average of $266.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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