SageGuard Financial Group LLC Takes $11.15 Million Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,466 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $11,145,000. McDonald's accounts for 1.8% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 171.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $913,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 36.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,336,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,244 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 111.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,849 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 927.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 827,547 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $251,483,000 after acquiring an additional 927,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 766.5% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $269,134,000 after acquiring an additional 783,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $306.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $283.47 and a 1 year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.81 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The company's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS says McDonald’s upcoming $3 value menu should support traffic and reinforce McDonald’s value positioning, a near-term sales tailwind that Wall Street views favorably. Read More.

UBS says McDonald’s upcoming $3 value menu should support traffic and reinforce McDonald’s value positioning, a near-term sales tailwind that Wall Street views favorably. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note McDonald’s will report Q1 results soon; consensus expects single‑digit EPS growth, so market reaction will hinge on restaurant-level trends and April comps rather than a big earnings upside surprise. Read More.

Analysts note McDonald’s will report Q1 results soon; consensus expects single‑digit EPS growth, so market reaction will hinge on restaurant-level trends and April comps rather than a big earnings upside surprise. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage shows broker sentiment is mixed — the average brokerage rating sits at "Hold," suggesting limited near-term upgrade momentum even as some firms remain constructive. Read More.

Industry coverage shows broker sentiment is mixed — the average brokerage rating sits at "Hold," suggesting limited near-term upgrade momentum even as some firms remain constructive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: KeyBanc trimmed its price target from $354 to $345 and warned of a volatile outlook for 2026; while it kept an Overweight rating, the lower target signals caution about growth drivers and could pressure sentiment. Read More.

KeyBanc trimmed its price target from $354 to $345 and warned of a volatile outlook for 2026; while it kept an Overweight rating, the lower target signals caution about growth drivers and could pressure sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reports note today’s share decline and attribute it to analyst-driven positioning and broader market moves; that short-term selling reflects sensitivity to guidance/comp trends ahead of the print. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,657 shares of company stock worth $23,723,307. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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